Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,211,943 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,211,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,834,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $94.67 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 191.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

