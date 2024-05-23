Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,927,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,372,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Ball at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.