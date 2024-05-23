Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,942,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $460,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $530,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $2,815,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.