Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.10, but opened at $19.60. Macy’s shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 4,298,785 shares.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 221.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

