Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 305 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after acquiring an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ferrari by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,296,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $415.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.46 and a 200 day moving average of $385.23. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $283.20 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

