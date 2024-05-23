Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lear were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lear by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $126.68 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $121.38 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

