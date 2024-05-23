ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1,095.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,078,000 after purchasing an additional 183,916 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $361,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $348.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.