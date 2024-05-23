Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,120,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 268.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 537,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 391,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,964,000 after acquiring an additional 316,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $99.55 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.