Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,942 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.