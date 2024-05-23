Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corteva were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $265,298,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Corteva by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

