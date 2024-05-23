Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $271.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

