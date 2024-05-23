Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,034 shares of company stock worth $19,706,471. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.