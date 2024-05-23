Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 309.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 333,980 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

