BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 577.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 382,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,079 shares of company stock worth $9,528,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

