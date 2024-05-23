BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,092 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,424,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 798.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.26 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

