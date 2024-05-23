BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.36 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

