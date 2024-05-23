BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Clorox were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $128,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX stock opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.