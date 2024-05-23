BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Clorox were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $128,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.