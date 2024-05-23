BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,208 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HP were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

