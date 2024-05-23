AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.48% of AutoZone worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,058.17.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,772.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,022.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,826.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.