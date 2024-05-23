AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,781,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,477,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of AT&T worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE T opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.