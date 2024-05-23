2,283,744 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,283,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,224,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.