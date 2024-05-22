Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.67

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 1740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after buying an additional 1,556,820 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

