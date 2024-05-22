X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.98

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 2397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.17% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

