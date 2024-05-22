WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WestRock were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

