Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.74

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 33077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
