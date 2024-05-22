Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.74

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 33077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

