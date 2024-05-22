Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.00

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 410077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

