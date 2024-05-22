Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.84

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.