Toast (NYSE:TOST) Lowered to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Toast Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

