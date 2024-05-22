The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,548 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

