Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $571.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.80. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.20 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

