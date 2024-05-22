SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 22nd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $121.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,145.24 or 1.00020002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011482 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00108236 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003556 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,409,456,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,409,457,782.4831078 with 1,283,425,719.163369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.04260719 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $135,213,143.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

