Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

