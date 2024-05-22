Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.52

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 33681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,990,000 after purchasing an additional 676,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 190,961 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

