Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

