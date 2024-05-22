Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,094. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

