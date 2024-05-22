Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 255,490 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.