Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 222,451 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222,451 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 415,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 76,135 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

