Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 148,359 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.4 %

FOXA opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.