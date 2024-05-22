Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.