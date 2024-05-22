Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $90,859,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 124.4% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 567,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,782,000 after buying an additional 314,763 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $12,497,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 224.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Masimo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

