Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for IPG Photonics Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

IPGP stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $80.33 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $2,595,508. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,035,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

