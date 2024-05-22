Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kellanova worth $19,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $4,157,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,552,622.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,183,354 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.