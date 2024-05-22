Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

