ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.