Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.01 and a 200-day moving average of $256.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.