Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Nordson updated its Q3 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.
Nordson Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
