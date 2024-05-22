New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

New Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

New Gold stock opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

