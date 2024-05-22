McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $566.16

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $566.16 and last traded at $562.99, with a volume of 63661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.09. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

