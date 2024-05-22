Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,127 shares of company stock worth $198,695,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

