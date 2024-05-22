Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,830,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,811,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.